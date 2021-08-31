Real Madrid have been sent a concerning update over Kylian Mbappe ahead of the transfer deadline.

Los Blancos are still chasing a deal for Mbappe with just hour remaining in the transfer window, but they haven’t got anywhere just get.

The latest bid is €170million plus €10million in add-ons, but PSG don’t see that as a worthy offer for their star striker, despite the fact he is out of contract next summer.

But as Real Madrid scramble in their attempts to find a deal, the brother of PSG owner Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Khalifah Bin Hamad Al Thani, has claimed Mbappe is staying put.

#officiellement 🔴 #Mbappe poursuit avec Paris cette saison.. une session de négociation en octobre prochain pour prolonger son contrat jusqu’en 2025 Something is better than nothing.. ⚪lower the curtain⚪ @jpedrerol 🚒🚦🔥🎬 pic.twitter.com/dbW02nnjm2 — خلـــيفة بـــن حمـــد آلــ ثانــــــي (@khm_althani) August 30, 2021

He tweeted Josep Pederol of El Chiringuito to say: “Mbappe will continue in Paris this season. And there will be a negotiation in the next October to extend his contract to 2025. Something is better than nothing.”

The main question that remains after that update is where Mbappe fits into those plans, with the striker clearly keen on a move having rejected a number of PSG contract offers.