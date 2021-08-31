Here are your Spanish football headlines for August 31.

Mbappe still on the cards

Real Madrid’s bid to land Kylian Mbappe is ruled as ‘not impossible’ heading into the final day of the transfer window.

As things stand, Los Blancos have made a €170million + €10million in add-ons offer, but PSG have not accepted it.

The teams are stuck in a deadlock and time is running out quickly. Real Madrid have until midnight to find a solution.

Camavinga surprise

In a shock turn of events, it seems Mbappe is not the only player Real Madrid are looking to lure from Ligue 1.

According to Marca, Los Blancos are chasing a late move for Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, and some reports claim a deal has already been agreed.

The 18-year-old French international is set to cost €30million having been chased by a number of clubs this summer.

Koundé latest

Chelsea are still pushing for a Joules Koundé deal despite reports they had walked away from negotiations.

Fabrizio Romano says there will be one final push from the Blues to try to sign the defender.

Koundé himself is said to want to move to Stamford Bridge.