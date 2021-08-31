Chelsea’s pursuit of Jules Koundé does not appear to be over after all.

Kounde has been pursued by Chelsea for a number of weeks now, but progress has been limited.

Chelsea have been hoping to secure a cut price deal amid Sevilla’s need for cash following a number of new signing son the back of the pandemic.

But Los Nervionenses are not desperate enough to where they need to sell a player below his market value.

The latest reports suggested a €50million bid for Koundé, but that’s nowhere near close enough to the €70-€80million Sevilla would like for their talented centre-back, who has a release clause of €90million.

Amid that standoff, it was reported that Chelsea had walked away from the deal, but that does not seem to be the case.

Chelsea had a complicated and tense day for Jules Koundé negotiations with Sevilla. Deal on the verge of collapsing many times but… today Chelsea will try again with final approach. Sevilla are so strong on their position. 🔵 #CFC #DeadlineDay Saúl deal now completely blocked. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is claiming the Blues will make one final push to land Koundé ahead of tonight’s transfer deadline.

Sevilla, however, are not expected to budge, so Chelsea will need to significantly up their bid.