Barcelona have officially registered summer signing Sergio Aguero.

Aguero joined Barca on a free transfer from Manchester City after spending a decade at the Etihad Stadium and becoming a club legend.

The Argentine has not had an easy start to life at Camp Nou, losing close friend Lionel Messi, the man he joined the club to play with, and he was ruled out with injury for 10 weeks around the same time.

That means he will not make his competitive Barca debut until around October, but there is some good news in the meantime.

Aguero has finally been officially registered with La Liga as a Barcelona player.

The striker had not been registered due to financial issues at Barcelona which left them significantly over their La Liga salary cap.

The departure of Messi has helped, the departure of summer signing Emerson Royal, too, and Aguero is now officially a Barca player at long last.

That means he will be eligible to play when he does eventually return from injury.