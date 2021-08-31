Barcelona appear to have made the shock decision to sell one of their new signings ahead of the transfer deadline.

The Blaugrana made four signings ahead of this season and they paid for only one, snapping up Emerson Royal permanently from Real Betis for €9million, taking their total spending on the full-back up to €21million.

Barca initially paid €12million to Corinthians for Emerson with Betis paying €6million before the Catalan club purchased the rest of his rights this summer.

But Emerson’s Camp Nou stay has proved to be a very brief one, with reports now claiming he has been sold.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barca have agreed to sell Emerson to Tottenham for €30million, the Brazilian joining Spurs on a five-year deal until 2026.

Emerson Royal from Barcelona to Tottenham, done deal and here-we-go confirmed. €30m add ons included from Spurs, paperworks completed during the night. ⚪️🤝 #THFC Official announcement today after medicals. Contract until June 2026. Real Betis receive €5m from the deal. https://t.co/hfGKf1kfJJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021

Betis are said to be due €5million from the deal, but it still represents a quick profit for Barcelona, who will have made €14million profit based on spending this summer and €4million profit overall on Emerson.

The move won’t change Ronald Koeman’s starting Xi plans, Sergino Dest being the starter at right-back, but it does reduce depth at that position for Barca.