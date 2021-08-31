Barcelona are said to be investigating the possibility of re-signing RB Leipzig and Spain star Dani Olmo.

Olmo hasn’t always got the praise he has deserved having become something of an auxiliary forward, used differently by different managers.

But across Euro 2020 and the Olympics, the 23-year-old proved himself to be more than a handful across a front-line.

And that is likely why Barcelona appear to be interested in pulling off a deal ahead of tonight’s transfer deadline.

Barca feel they need more up top due to Sergio Aguero‘s injury, leaving them to rely on Martin Braithwaite as the central figure, interchanging with Memphis Depay, who plays wide with the licence to roam.

Olmo could add strength to Barca’s attack, and according to Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath, they are in talks over a possible deal, despite their financial issues.

#Barcelona have held talks over a deal for Spain midfielder Dani Olmo with #RBLeipzig :: Clubs have been negotiating this week for Ilaix Moriba to move to German club from Nou Camp — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) August 31, 2021

The opportunity has come about because Barca are in the process of selling Ilaix Moriba following his refusal to sign a new deal.

Those talks have been ongoing for around a week, and the report claims Barca see Leipzig’s desire to land Ilaix as an opportunity to try to bolster their front line with Olmo.

Olmo has been with Leipzig since early 2020, scoring eight times in 44 league appearances since.

He joined from Dinamo Zagreb having left Barcelona as a youth prospect in 2014.