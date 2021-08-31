Antoine Griezmann is headed back to Atletico Madrid in a stunning deadline day transfer.

The Frenchman was placed up for sale by Barcelona earlier this summer, but with his huge wage and a large transfer fee demanded, takers were few and far between.

With that in mind, it looked for all the world as though Griezmann would be staying at Barcelona.

But in a stunning development on deadline day, Atletico Madrid have moved to take the forward back to Wanda Metropolitano.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the deal is now all-but done with an agreement in place between the two clubs.

It’s claimed Griezmann will rejoin Atleti two years after leaving the club, initially arriving on a loan deal.

Antoine Griezmann back to Atletico Madrid, HERE WE GO! Agreement now completed with Barcelona. Loan until June 2022 with buy option for €40m. ⚪️🔴 #Atleti #DeadlineDay Griezmann has agreement for two years contract plus one option. He’s BACK at Atléti. Shocking move of the day. pic.twitter.com/kBQAkgQyLt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021

Romano claims Atletico Madrid will have an option to but Griezmann at the end of the loan initial deal worth €40million.

Griezmann’s wage will put Atleti dangerously close to their La Liga salary cap, but with biggest earner Saúl Niguez reportedly on the way out this evening, Los Rojiblancos could get the space they need to pull off the deal.

Meanwhile, the move will be a huge boost to Barca’s finances as they attempt to navigate their way out of a financial crisis.