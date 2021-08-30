Barcelona Getafe

Watch: Samuel Umtiti met with deafening boos and whistles after warming up for Barcelona

Barcelona faced Getafe at Camp Nou on Sunday afternoon in La Liga and won 2-1. They’ve now opened the campaign with two wins and a draw, beating Real Sociedad 4-2 and then drawing 1-1 with Athletic Bilbao before Sunday. Getafe have lost both of their other games, 1-0 against Valencia and Sevilla.

Barcelona took the lead the second minute. Jordi Alba broke down the left and delivered a trademark cutback across goal. Martin Braithwaite let the ball run past him, and Sergi Roberto pounced to make it 1-0. Getafe equalised on the 20-minute mark, with two ex-Barcelona men key. Sandro Ramirez struck from outside the box after a smart one-two with Carles Alena. Memphis Depay was on hand to help Barcelona regain their lead ten minutes later, finishing with ice-cool composure to make it 2-1.

An unsavoury scene, however, took place in the second half. Samuel Umtiti was sent out to warm up and received deafening boos and whistles from Barcelona supporters. They want him to leave the club to help Barcelona’s precarious financial situation, while he wants his contract to be respected. It’s a stand-off that’s rambled on all summer, and is anything but pleasant.

