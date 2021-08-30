Tottenham have missed out on the signing of Barcelona youngster Ilaix Moriba.

It emerged this week that Spurs were chasing the midfielder who is on his way out of Camp Nou ahead of tomorrow’s deadline.

Ilaix could not agree a new contract with Barcelona, resisting the club’s offers, and so he will be sold with his current deal set to expire next summer.

Spurs emerged as early contenders with reports Ilaix had spent last weekend in London, preferring a move to the English capital.

But according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham are no longer in the running.

Romano claims there are no negotiations ongoing between Ilaix’s representatives and Tottenham because there is already an agreement on the horizon with RB Leipzig.

Tottenham are currently NOT in negotiations for Ilaix Moriba. RB Leipzig are working to complete the agreement with Barcelona. 🔴🚫 #THFC #FCB Ilaix Moriba’s agents already have an agreement on a five-years contract with RB Leipzig for next year. Talks to anticipate the deal. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2021

Leipzig have a rich recent history of producing youngsters and Ilaix is hoping to be the next to benefit from their development programme, still only 18 years of age.

The report claims it will be a five-year contract and, of course, it will need to be all done and dusted ahead of tomorrow night’s transfer deadline.