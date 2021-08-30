Barcelona could yet offload youngster Riqui Puig ahead of tomorrow night’s transfer deadline.

The 22-year-old has not featured in any of Barcelona‘s first three games of the season, Ronald Koeman clear on who should make up his midfield/

Sergi Roberto, Frenkie de Jong and Sergio Busquets have been the undisputed starters thus far, and it does not look as though Puig will get a look in.

That’s despite the youngster making as many as 24 appearances across all competitions last term.

And it is, perhaps, for that reason why he still feels he can fulfil his dream of becoming a Barcelona starter.

But according to Marca, Koeman does not see it the same way, and the Dutchman would not stand in the way of an exit for the midfielder.

Nor would Barcelona at club level, and so an exit from Camp Nou for Puig is on the cards ahead of tomorrow night’s deadline.

The only obstacles could be whether there is any interest, and indeed whether Puig himself is willing to leave.