Real Madrid set to beat Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain to sign Eduardo Camavinga

Real Madrid have made a bid for Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga according to Fabrizio Romano, and it’s been accepted. Madrid offered €31m plus add-ons for the teen, who’s keen to leave Rennes this summer as opposed to as a free agent in the summer of 2022. He choose Madrid over Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, and has already completed his medical.

Camavinga is just 18-years-old, and was born in Angola to parents fleeing war in the Congo and brought up in France. He came through the youth system at Rennes and broke into the first team in 2019, wowing observers with his mature performances. He became a senior French international in 2020, and is touted as one of the most exciting talents in the European game.

Eduardo Camavinga to Real Madrid: HERE WE GO! The offer has been accepted tonight by Rennes. €31m plus add ons. Medical already completed tonight. ⚪️🚨 #DeadlineDay Paperworks are signed. Official today. He goes to Real NOW – no loan. Camavinga picks Real over Man Utd and PSG. pic.twitter.com/lMCkuM4Nig — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2021

Madrid are keen to strengthen in midfield. They have a spectacularly successful trident at the club in Luka Modric, Casemiro and Toni Kroos, but each are getting on in age. Camavinga brings a wealth of potential to the Santiago Bernabeu, and gives Carlo Ancelotti an alternative in the middle of the park.