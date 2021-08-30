Real Madrid pull out of negotiations to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid have pulled out of negotiations to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain according to Goal. Mbappe has been the sole object of Madrid’s desire for months and months, but PSG are loath to lose their young star to a direct rival this late in the transfer window. As things stand, it seems the deal is off.

Mbappe is out of contract at the Parc des Princes in the summer of 2022, so this summer would be PSG’s last chance to extract a meaningful fee for his services. Madrid had a €160m offer turned down last week, before following that up with a bid of €170m plus €10m in variables that drew a great deal more interest.

But PSG appear to not be biting, keen to wait out until a fee in excess of €200m is broached. Mbappe scored a brace for PSG last night agains Reims, the same day Lionel Messi made his debut for the French club having joined from Barcelona. PSG seem keen to head into the 2021/22 season with an attacking trident of Messi, Mbappe and Neymar, no matter the financial cost.