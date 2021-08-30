Real Madrid make €30m offer for Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga

Real Madrid have made a bid for Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga according to Fabrizio Romano. Madrid have offered €30m for the teen, who’s keen to leave Rennes this summer as opposed to as a free agent in the summer of 2022. A deal is close to being done, with personal terms agreed until 2026.

Official bid from Real Madrid for Eduardo Camavinga: bit more than €30m, add ons included in the proposal. Camavinga prefers to leave Rennes now more than as free agent in 2022. Agreement close to be finalized. 🚨⚪️ #RealMadrid Personal terms agreed until June 2026. #Camavinga — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2021

Camavinga is just 18-years-old, and was born in Angola to parents fleeing war in the Congo and brought up in France. He came through the youth system at Rennes and broke into the first team in 2019, wowing observers with his mature performances. He became a senior French international in 2020.

Madrid are keen to strengthen in midfield. They have a spectacularly successful trident in Luka Modric, Casemiro and Toni Kroos, but each are getting on in age. Camavinga brings a wealth of potential to the Santiago Bernabeu, and gives Carlo Ancelotti an alternative in the middle of the park.