Real Betis applying pressure on William Carvalho to secure move to England

Real Betis are trying to apply pressure to ensure William Carvalho leaves the club for England according to Diario AS. The Andalusian club are keen to lighten their wage bill to enable them to recruit a right-back, but the Portuguese pivot has refused to entertain Fulham’s offer of a loan with a purchase option.

The reason for Carvalho’s reluctance is that Fulham play in the Championship, English football’s second tier. He’s also not been frozen out of the Betis first team; he hasn’t started so far this season, but has made two substitute appearances for Manuel Pellegrini. The Chilean hasn’t asked the board to get rid of him.

Pellegrini does, however, want to bring in a player who can operate at right back and other positions. Betis finished sixth last term, qualifying for the Europa League. They’re in a group with Celtic, Ferencvaros and Bayer Leverkusen. Coupling a European campaign with a bid to maintain league form will be tough.