Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly going to discuss a transfer fee for Kylian Mbappe today.

Los Blancos made their Mbappe pursuit serious last week when they submitted a €160million bid for the Frenchman.

But they did not get far, PSG valuing their star frontman far higher, despite the fact he is out of contract next summer and reluctant to sign a new deal.

According to Deportes Cuatro, however, a deal is there to be struck, and the two clubs will discuss a potential fee today.

It’s claimed PSG will put two options on the table for Real Madrid.

The Ligue 1 giants are set to ask for either €200million in cash or €180million and a ‘top player’.

Who that could include remains to be seen, but it wouldn’t be completely unexpected if Real Madrid offered up Eden Hazard given the Belgian’s struggles since joining the club for more than €100million.

Though, Los Blancos would want a saving far greater than €20million if they were to offer up someone like Hazard.

And that’s where there could be a sticking point given PSG are reluctant to reduce their cash asking price due to the €35million they still owe Monaco from any fee they receive for Mbappe.

Less than 48 hours remains for a deal to be struck ahead of the transfer deadline.