Miralem Pjanic closer to leaving Barcelona for Sevilla than Juventus

Miralem Pjanic seemed to be on track to leave Barcelona and return to Juventus, but the move has cooled down considerably according to Mundo Deportivo. His representative, Fali Ramadani, met with Federico Cherubini, the Juventus sporting director this morning, but no agreement was reached.

The issue was to do with the complexity of obtaining tax breaks in Italy and how that would affect Pjanic’s wage at Juventus. With that option off the table, or at least unlikely, all eyes have been trained on the Sanchez-Pizjuan; staying at Camp Nou isn’t really an option for him, as he’s not in Ronald Koeman’s plans.

Sevilla are said to be in for the Bosnian. They haven’t had a creative central midfielder at the club of his profile since Ever Banega, and could do with bolstering the engine room if they’re intent on pushing for the title this season. How close that deal is to be done, however, remains to be seen.