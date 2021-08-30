Lionel Messi’s Instagram exchange with Papu Gomez that shows he can’t wait to get back playing with Argentina

Lionel Messi can’t wait to get back on international duty with his beloved Argentina. Nicolas Otamendi, his compatriot, posted a picture on Instagram of him arriving in Caracas with Atletico Madrid’s Rodrigo de Paul and Sevilla’s Papu Gomez. Messi commented on the post, writing “well”, to which Papu responded “we’re waiting for you” with a mate emoji attached.

Mate is a popular tea commonly enjoyed by Argentine and Uruguayan footballers alike, a symbol, in many ways, of their love and dedication to their countries. Messi, having left Barcelona, is a veritable new boy at Paris Saint-Germain. At Argentina, he has a band of brothers in situ, bonded by the events of last summer.

Messi was key as Argentina won the Copa America, their first major title since 1993. He captained the team and won player of the tournament, scoring four goals and contributing five assists as Argentina beat Brazil in the final in Rio de Janeiro. Next up for Argentine is a triple-header of World Cup qualifiers; they face Venezuela, Brazil and Bolivia between now and September 10th.