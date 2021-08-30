Ilaix on the verge of leaving Barcelona for Leipzig as Tottenham close to signing Emerson

Ilaix Moriba is on the verge of leaving Barcelona for Leipzig

Ilaix Moriba is on the verge of joining Leipzig from Barcelona according to Fabrizio Romano. He’s in Germany today to sign on the dotted line and will undergo his medical tomorrow morning ahead of a €15m move. His agent, who has close links with the Bundesliga, is said to have been key in the move.

Tottenham Hotspur reach agreement with Barcelona to sign Emerson Royal

Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona have reached an agreement regarding the transfer of Emerson Royal according to Fabrizio Romano. It’ll be a permanent deal, for a fee of €30m. Emerson has accepted that Tottenham will be his next club, but conversations regarding personal terms are ongoing.

Marc Cucurella close to completing his move from Getafe to Brighton

Marc Cucurella is in England and has just completed his move from Getafe to Brighton according to Fabrizio Romano. The Premier League club have triggered his release clause, and the medical has already been completed. It’ll be announced shortly.

