Brighton agree to pay release clause of Getafe star Marc Cucurella

Brighton have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Getafe star Marc Cucurella.

The Seagulls have been chasing the Spain under-21 international all summer as they look to strengthen offensively.

And it seems as though they have finally got their man with Fabrizio Romano reporting the winger’s release clause has been activated.

Getafe have been clear all along that Brighton would not be getting a cut-price deal and that the English South coast side had to activate Cucurella’s release clause to pull off a deal.

But Romano claims they have now done that, agreeing to pay the €18million required to get the deal done.

It’s reported Cucurella will head to Brighton as soon as today to get the papers signed ahead of completing his move.

He will then have time to make the move from Spain over the international break which is now in force having finished his duties with Spain under-21s following the recent U-21 European Championships.

