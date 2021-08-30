Emerson Royal is very unlikely to be headed to Tottenham ahead of tomorrow’s transfer deadline.

There have been links between the Premier League outfit and Barca‘s newest full-back in recent days, but a move is not deemed as realistic.

That’s because, as cited by Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are not interested in selling the defender they only bought this summer, while Emerson himself is also far from keen.

The report claims Emerson does not want to leave Barcelona, nor does he want to join Tottenham this summer.

It’s reported that a transfer is in no way advanced with no meetings or any negotiations taking place at this point.

And they are not likely to, either, with neither Barcelona or Emerson willing to entertain a move.

Emerson was given his first start of the season over the weekend when he replaced Sergino Dest at right-back.

The Brazilian played a part in Barca’s 2-1 win over Getafe at Camp Nou, Ronald Koeman’s men climbing onto seven points from their first three games.