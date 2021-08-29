Watch: Sergi Roberto gives Barcelona the lead against Getafe

Barcelona face Getafe at Camp Nou this afternoon in La Liga. They’ve opened the campaign with a win and a draw, beating Real Sociedad 4-2 and then drawing 1-1 with Athletic Bilbao. Getafe have lost both games, 1-0 against Valencia and Sevilla.

Barcelona went into the game sitting eighth in La Liga, while Getafe were down in 18th place. It’s early days, but every point counts when you’re ambition is the title – or surviving relegation, for that matter. Sevilla dropped points at Elche last night, drawing 1-1, while Real Madrid beat Real Betis 1-0. Atletico Madrid, last season’s champions, play Villarreal this evening.

What a start that is for Barca! 🔥 Sergi Roberto scores as the home side start in top gear at Camp Nou 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/fPfdxunXCS — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) August 29, 2021

Barcelona took the lead in just the second minute. Jordi Alba broke down the left and delivered a trademark cutback across the face of goal. Martin Braithwaite let the ball run past him, and Sergi Roberto, in the starting lineup to replace Pedri, who’s taking a well-deserved holiday, pounced to make it 1-0.