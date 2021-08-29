Valencia announce that talented prospect Kang-In Lee has left the club

Valencia have announced in a club statement that they have terminated the contract of first-team player Kang-In Lee. The South Korean arrived at Mestalla at the age of just ten, and has been labelled by many as one of the most exciting players to have ever graced Valencia’s academy. It’s a disappointment to fans.

Kang In Lee came when he was 10. He leaves when he is 20. The biggest prospect I've ever seen in VCF Academy, alongside Isco. AND HE'S GONE FOR FREE. I'M MAD. I'M SO MAD RIGHT NOW. pic.twitter.com/Fv4DridYSU — Paco Polit (in English 🇬🇧🇺🇸) (@pacopolitENG) August 29, 2021

The 20-year-old served his time with Valencia B before stepping up to the first team in 2018. Since then he’s made 44 appearances for the club, scoring two goals and earning international recognition during his time at Mestalla, making six senior appearances for South Korea. When Valencia sold several first-teamers last summer, much of the rhetoric emanating from the club was centred on emerging youth like Lee; for him to have been moved on at zero cost hints at the chaos behind the scenes at the club, and the lack of coherent planning and direction.

Valencia have started the season well, however, seemingly revitalised by the leadership of Jose Bordalas. Los Che opened the season with a 1-0 defeat of Getafe, before following it up with a 1-1 draw in Andalusia at Getafe. They beat Alaves 3-0 on Friday.