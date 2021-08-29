Sevilla eye Djene Dakonam as Jules Kounde replacement

Sevilla could make a move for Getafe defender Djene Dakonam if Jules Kounde leaves the club next week.

The La Liga giants are rumoured to be locked in talks with Chelsea over a deal for the French international with the Premier League edging closer to meeting their asking price.

However, if Kounde does opt to move on from the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in the coming days, Sevilla will need to react quickly to secure a replacement.

According to reports from Marca, Julen Lopetegui has lined up Dakonam as an ideal alternative, with Getafe open to a possible sale.

The Togolese international has been heavily linked with a move away from the Spanish capital in the last 12 months as he looks to secure a crack at Champions League football.

Getafe will stand firm on their demands for a minimum of €20m for the 29-year-old but Sevilla will be comfortable with paying that if Kounde departs.