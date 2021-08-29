PSG await Messi debut, Barcelona edge out Getafe as Martin Braithwaite suffers injury blow

PSG awaits Lionel Messi debut

French superstar Kylian Mbappe has put Paris Saint-Germain into a 1-0 half time lead in their Ligue 1 clash with Stade Reims.

However, despite Mbappe’s early intervention, all eyes at the Stade Auguste Delaune have been on the substitutes bench with Lionel Messi in line for his PSG debut.

Read more here.

Barcelona edge out 2-1 Getafe win

Barcelona faced Getafe at Camp Nou this afternoon in La Liga and triumphed, winning 2-1.

The Catalans started strongly back at the Camp Nou this afternoon with early goals from Sergi Roberto and Memphis Depay securing a 2-1 win.

Read more here.

Martin Braithwaite to miss Denmark duty

Barcelona were left counting the cost of injuries after their 2-1 La Liga win over Getafe.

Danish international Martin Braithwaite was forced off late in the game, as the Catalans held on to clinch all three points, with the striker now set to miss out on international duty with Denmark next week.

Images via Getty Images