Messi poised to make PSG debut as Ilaix close to securing move away from Barcelona

Lionel Messi expected to make his Paris Saint-Germain debut against Reims this evening

Lionel Messi is expected to make his Paris Saint-Germain debut this evening against Reims. Mauricio Pochettino didn’t, however, assure that his compatriot would be in the starting XI, note Marca, with murmurs emerging from the Parc des Princes indicating that Messi could come on in the second half.

Barcelona starlet Ilaix Moriba set to turn down Tottenham Hotspur in favour of move to Leipzig

Ilaix Moriba is edging closer and closer to a move to Leipzig according to Max Bielefeld. The Barcelona starlet had looked close to Tottenham Hotspur yesterday, only for his entourage to tell the Premier League side that it was the Bundesliga that was his desire. The Guinean midfielder will cost Leipzig about €20m and is expected to be a replacement for Marcel Sabitzer.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United is already breaking records

This summer has been all about Lionel Messi. The Argentine’s future has been uncertain ever since the final game of last season, with his contract expiring while he was leading Argentina to the Copa America, their first major title since 1993. He made headlines at the beginning of August when he sensationally left Barcelona, the club of his life, for Paris Saint-Germain on a free.

