Marc-Andre ter Stegen returns as Barcelona name starting lineup to face Getafe

Barcelona have named their starting lineup to face Getafe at Camp Nou this afternoon in La Liga. The Blaugrana have opened the campaign with a win and a draw, beating Real Sociedad 4-2 and then drawing 1-1 with Athletic Bilbao. Getafe have lost both games, 1-0 against Valencia and Sevilla.

Barcelona currently sit eighth in La Liga, while Getafe are down in 18th place. It’s early days, but every point counts when you’re ambition is the title – or surviving relegation, for that matter. Sevilla dropped points at Elche last night, drawing 1-1, while Real Madrid beat Real Betis 1-0 at the Benito Villamarin. Atletico Madrid, last season’s champions, play Villarreal this evening.

¡Este es el once con el que saltaremos al césped del Camp Nou para enfrentarnos al @FCBarcelona_es! 👏#VamosGeta#BarçaGetafe pic.twitter.com/2dTKaoyXHN — Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) August 29, 2021

Ronald Koeman starts the returning Marc-Andre ter Stegen in goal, behind a back four of Emerson Royal, Ronald Araujo, Clement Lenglet and Jordi Alba. Sergio Busquets will sit in midfield, with Sergi Roberto and Frenkie de Jong either side. Memphis Depay, Antoine Griezmann and Martin Braithwaite lead the line.