Kylian Mbappe scores as PSG await Lionel Messi’s debut

French superstar Kylian Mbappe has put Paris Saint-Germain into a 1-0 half time lead in their Ligue 1 clash with Stade Reims.

However, despite Mbappe’s early intervention, all eyes at the Stade Auguste Delaune have been on the substitutes bench with Lionel Messi in line for his PSG debut.

Boss Mauricio Pochettino has opted to ease Messi into first team action following his sensational arrival from Barcelona last month and tonight could be the night for the Argentinian.

However, in an interesting twist of fate, tonight could also be Mbappe’s last appearance for the Parisians with speculation growing over his next move.

Real Madrid have already had two bids rejected for the former AS Monaco attacker with intensified negotiations expected to restart again next week.

If Messi does get on for some minutes in Northern France it could potentially be the one and only time the pair line up as teammates for Pochettino.

Images via Getty Images