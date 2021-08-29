Atletico Madrid La Liga

Bizarre own goal hands Atletico Madrid late Villarreal draw

La Liga holders Atletico Madrid were handed a shock lifeline at home to Villarreal as a freakish own goal snatched them an added time 2-2 draw.

Diego Simeone’s side started the campaign with back to back wins but they struggled against the counter attack at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano tonight.

The visitors started brightly against Unai Emery’s side with Thomas Lemar forcing a fine stop from Geronimo Rulli.

However, the Yellow Submarine started to force their way into it more after the break as Manu Trigueros lashed home a brilliant opener on 52 minutes.

But despite the setback, Atletico produced an instant reaction, as Luis Suarez latched on to Angel Correa’s pass to bury his first goal of 2021/22.

However, with the game hanging in the balance heading into the final 15 minutes, Emery’s side were handed a gift wrapped route back into it.

Arnaut Danjuma was summoned from the bench by Emery and the Dutch international pounced on a horror mistake from Stefan Savic to fire home.

But with the seconds ticking down, Atletico were handed their own major slice of luck, as Aissa Mandi nodded home a bizarre 95th minute own goal.

