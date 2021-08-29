Barcelona pick up injury scares in Getafe win

Barcelona were left counting the cost of injuries after their 2-1 La Liga win over Getafe.

La Blaugrana made it seven points from their first three games of the campaign as early goals from Sergi Roberto and Memphis Depay put them into a 2-1 lead.

However, after being on the receiving end of some robust challenges from the visitors, boss Ronald Koeman now faces a new pair of injury problems.

Goal scorer Roberto and Danish international Martin Braithwaite were both forced off late in the game as the Catalans held on to clinch all three points.

According to reports from Diario AS, both players asked to be substituted, with Roberto’s bruised rib not expected to be as serious as Braithwaite’s complaint.

The striker left the field in pain after jarring his knee in a challenge and the Barcelona medical team are anticipating a period on the sidelines for him.

Barcelona have since reached out to the Danish FA over the issue with preliminary indications hinting he will not join up with the squad for international duty next week.

