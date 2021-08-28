Zeki Celik’s agent confirms Atletico Madrid links amid Kieran Trippier speculation

Defending La Liga champions Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Lille star Zeki Celic this month according to his agent.

Los Rojiblancos are rumoured to be making contingency plans over transfers with England full back Kieran Trippier still linked with an exit before the transfer window closes next week.

Trippier has been tipped for a return to the Premier League this summer with Celic a perfect replacement at right back in Diego Simeone’s side.

Celic’s agent, Fazil Ozdemir, confirmed the Spanish giants are interested in his client with the 24-year-old open to an exit after three seasons in France.

“It is true that Atletico have an interest in Zeki Çelik, there is an offers and we are evaluating it”, as per reports from Haber Global, via Diario AS.

According to the report, Atletico could complete a deal for the Turkish international in the region of €8m with Lille resigned to losing him if a bid comes in.

Simeone has maintained his stance on keeping Trippier in Madrid this season but he could allow a sale if an offer in excess of €30m arrives for the former Tottenham man.

