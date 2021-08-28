Vinicius Junior starts at Real Betis, Ronald Koeman hints at Bayern Munich fear and Alvaro Odriozola joins Fiorentina

Vinicius Junior starts for Real Madrid at Real Betis

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has opted to make three changes to his starting line up for tonight’s vital La Liga trip to Real Betis.

The Brazilian is the one change in attack as reward for his two goals off the bench in last weekend’s 3-3 draw away at Levante with Eden Hazard dropping to the bench.

Koeman hints at Barcelona block towards Bayern Munich

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has hinted the club still have nightmares from their 8-2 Champions League thrashing by Bayern Munich in 2020.

Barcelona have been paired with Julian Nagelsmann’s side in the group stages of the 2021/22 competition and Koeman believes his squad have a hangover from that embarrassing night.

Odriozola joins Fiorentina on a season long loan

Real Madrid have confirmed defender Alvaro Odriozola has joined up with Serie A giants Fiorentina on a season long loan deal.

The 25-year-old played a bit part role last season, after returning from a loan spell at Bayern Munich, and he failed to force his way into Ancelotti’s plans this summer.

