Ronald Koeman: “If we recover all the injured, we’ll have a team of 32 players. It’s impossible for all of them to play.”

Barcelona have named the squad they’ve selected to face Getafe tomorrow afternoon at Camp Nou in La Liga. The Blaugrana have opened the campaign with a win and a draw, beating Real Sociedad 4-2 and then drawing 1-1 with Athletic Bilbao. Getafe have lost both games, 1-0 against Valencia and Sevilla.

Ronald Koeman has been able to recall Marc-Andre ter Stegen to the squad for the German goalkeeper’s first inclusion of the season. Also included are Sergino Dest, Ronald Araujo, Sergio Busquets, Riqui Puig, Antoine Griezmann, Miralem Pjanic, Memphis Depay, Martin Braithwaite, Neto, Philippe Coutinho, Rey Manaj, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto, Frenkie de Jong, Emerson, Samuel Umtiti, Inaki Pena, Oscar Mingueza, Yusuf Demi, Nico Gonzalez and Gavi. They’ll want three points.

Barcelona currently sit sixth in La Liga, while Getafe are down in 18th place. It’s early days, but every point counts when you’re ambition is the title – or surviving relegation, for that matter. Atletico Madrid and Sevilla both have made 100% starts, winning two out of two. Real Madrid, like Barcelona, have won one and drawn one. They play Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin tonight.

“It’s not good to talk about names,” Koeman said pre-match in comments carried by Diario Sport when asked about the presence of Umtiti; Barcelona want to sell him, but he won’t leave. “The club knows what I want, but I have always said that I respect the players who have a contract. All the members of the squad know who will have few options to play, but it’s not good for anyone to talk about particular cases. If we recover all the injured, we’ll have a team of 32 players. It’s impossible for all of them to play.”