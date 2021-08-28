Real Madrid recall Vinicius Junior for Real Betis clash

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has opted to make three changes to his starting line up for tonight’s vital La Liga trip to Real Betis.

The Italian head coach is battling against a growing injury crisis in the Spanish capital in recent days with eight first team players missing from his squad at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

However, he is buoyed by some important returns with Dani Carvajal replacing Lucas Vazquez at right back for the first start this season.

Miguel Gutiérrez comes in at left back for Nacho Fernandez with David Alaba moving across into central defence in Andalucia.

The only change in attack comes with Vinicius Junior rewarded for his two goals off the bench in last weekend’s 3-3 draw away at Levante with Eden Hazard dropping to the bench against Manuel Pellegrini’s hosts.

REAL MADRID STARTING XI V REAL BETIS

Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Gutiérrez; Casemiro, Valverde, Isco; Bale, Benzema, Vinicius Junior