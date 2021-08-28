Real Madrid issue deadline to Paris Saint-Germain regarding Kylian Mbappe transfer

There are just four days left until the summer transfer window closes and tensions are high at Real Madrid according to Marca. The Spanish club submitted an offer of €170m plus €10m in variables to Paris Saint-Germain for Kylian Mbappe on Thursday, but the French club are yet to respond. Madrid have issued an ultimatum to PSG; accept the offer by Sunday or the deal’s off.

Florentino Perez doesn’t want the deal to be delayed any longer. If PSG fail to come to the table and respond to the deadline, he’ll wait until the winter market and make a move for Mbappe in January. Mbappe himself wants his future clarified before Monday afternoon, when he must head to Clairefontaine to join up with the French national team.

Mbappe has been summoned by Didier Deschamps for three qualifying games for the 2022 World Cup, against Bosnia, Ukraine and Finland. Deschamps has said, however, that he will be flexible if Mbappe has to report late in order to finalise the move. It’s expected that Mbappe won’t be included in PSG’s squad for the clash against Reims tomorrow evening, a game in which a certain Lionel Messi is expected to make his long-awaited debut.