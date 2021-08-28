Real Madrid confirm Alvaro Odriozola loan to Fiorentina

Real Madrid have confirmed defender Alvaro Odriozola has joined up with Serie A giants Fiorentina on a season long loan deal.

The Spanish international has not featured for Los Blancos so far in 2021/22 with growing rumours of an agreement over his immediate future being away from the Spanish capital.

The 25-year-old played a bit part role last season after returning from a six month loan spell at Bayern Munich in 2020 but he has failed to force his way into Carlo Ancelotti’s plans this summer.

However, after a possible return to Real Sociedad fell through during the January transfer window, he has been on the lookout for a new club in recent months.

Neither Real Madrid or Fiorentina have confirmed a purchase clause as part of the move with Odriozola under contract at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu until 2024.

He now leaves the club until 2022 after making just 35 La Liga appearances in his three seasons in Madrid.