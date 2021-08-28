Real Madrid clinch vital 1-0 La Liga win at Real Betis

Real Madrid returned to winning ways in La Liga action as Carlo Ancelotti’s side snatched a late 1-0 win away at Real Betis.

The result means Ancelotti has now picked up seven points from his opening three games this season in a relatively solid return to the Spanish capital in 2021/22.

Los Blancos struggled to get themselves into top gear in the opening 45 minutes at the Estadio Benito Villamarin as Nabil Fekir and Sergio Canales wasted the hosts best chances before the break.

Ancelotti’s visitors did look to step up the tempo of the game after the restart with Karim Benzema lashing an effort just over the bar.

However, with the visitors beginning to feel the pressure late on, the unlikely figure of returning defender Dani Carvajal netted the winner on the hour mark.

Vinicius Junior kept a loose ball alive inside the final third and his pass was crossed in by Benzema for the onrushing Carvajal to fire home the breakthrough.

From a great Betis chance at one end to a Real Madrid goal at the other! 😱 A fantastic controlled volley from Dani Carvajal 👏 pic.twitter.com/mqEtiFSABi — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) August 28, 2021

Real Madrid came close to extending their advantage in the closing quarter of an hour as substitute Marco Asensio curled a fine effort just wide.

Images via Getty Images