Mauricio Pochettino confirms that Lionel Messi is in the Paris Saint-Germain squad to face Reims on Sunday evening

Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that Lionel Messi is in the Paris Saint-Germain squad that will take on Reims on Sunday evening. The Argentine is in line to make one of the most highly-anticipated debuts in the history of European football following his free transfer from Barcelona this past summer.

Messi is considered by many to be the greatest footballer to have every played the game. The Argentine has spent his entire senior career at Barcelona, scoring 672 goals and contributing 305 assists in 778 games for the Catalan club. He’s also scored 75 goals for the Argentine national team in 151 games, and just this past summer led them to their first major title since 1993 in the Copa America; they beat Brazil in the final in Rio de Janeiro, with Messi winning player of the tournament.

Messi joins a star-studded squad at the Parc des Princes. Neymar is there, as is Sergio Ramos, Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes, Marquinhos, Keylor Navas, Angel di Maria, Gianluigi Donnarumma and many others. They’ve started the 2021/22 Ligue Un season well, beating Troyes, Strasbourg and Brest. Reims now lie in wait.