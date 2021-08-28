Manchester City erect statue of David Silva outside the Etihad Stadium

David Silva was paid the ultimate honour this afternoon at the Etihad Stadium, when his old club Manchester City erected a statue of him according to Mundo Deportivo. The man from the Canary Islands made 436 appearances for the Premier League club, contributing 77 goals and 141 assists during his time there and becoming one of their greatest-ever players.

Silva, of course, was also integral to the Spanish teams that won Euro 2008, the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012. He made 125 appearances for La Roja, scoring 37 goals. He’s currently plying his trade with Real Sociedad, and has also featured for La Liga sides Valencia, Celta Vigo and Eibar.

City celebrated the unveiling in style, hammering Arsenal 5-0. Ilkay Gundogan opened the scoring in the seventh minute, before Ferran Torres doubled their advantage five minutes later. Granit Xhaka then saw red for Arsenal, before Gabriel Jesus and Rodri made it 4-0 by the 53rd minute. Ferran scored his second and City’s fifth in the 84th minute to cap a wonderful afternoon.