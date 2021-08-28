Keylor Navas on Lionel Messi: “He’s got a gift from God that makes him different from everyone else”

Keylor Navas, formerly of Real Madrid, has been joined by an old rival at Paris Saint-Germain in Barcelona legend Lionel Messi. The pair faced off against each other in numerous editions of El Clasico, but have now teamed up in the French capital. Speaking with Radio Colombia in comments carried by Marca, the Costa Rican goalkeeper spoke of his excitement to be joined by Messi as well as signings like Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

“I feel very happy to be at a club like this because when I was little I saw the Champions League as something unattainable, but now I’ve had the joy of building a career in Europe, fighting at the highest level, and that’s important,” he said. “Thank God, he’s given me the health to play with the best. It’s a blessing that I enjoy very much and I hope to do so for a long time.

“Leo is a great person,” he continued. “I knew him from the times we played against each other but now that we’ve spent time together it’s super nice because I see that he’s someone humble, simple and hardworking. He’s got a gift from God that makes him different from everyone else, but in training he works hard and that motivates us a lot.”

Messi is considered by many to be the greatest footballer to have every played the game. The Argentine has spent his entire career at Barcelona, scoring 672 goals and contributing 305 assists in 778 games for the Catalan club. He’s also scored 75 goals for the Argentine national team in 151 games, and just this past summer led them to their first major title since 1993 in the Copa America; they beat Brazil in the final in Rio de Janeiro, with Messi winning player of the tournament.