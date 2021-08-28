Kanye West shouts out Lionel Messi during Donda listening party

Lionel Messi is the name on everybody’s lips right now. The Argentine led his country to their first major title since 1993 earlier in the summer when Argentina beat Brazil in the final of the Copa America, and then sensationally left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer. His debut for the French club is expected to come tomorrow evening against Reims.

He’s also become a genuine part of the popular culture. American rapper Kanye West, note Marca, has recognised his talent, giving Messi a shout out during a listening party for his new album, Donda. He rapped: “I talk to God every day, he’s my bestie. They’re playing soccer in my backyard, I think I see Messi.”

Messi is considered by many to be the greatest footballer to have every played the game. The Argentine has spent his entire career at Barcelona, scoring 672 goals and contributing 305 assists in 778 games for the Catalan club. He’s also scored 75 goals for the Argentine national team in 151 games. The football world has always known Messi is special; now it’s transcending sport.