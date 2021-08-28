Juventus rule out move for Eden Hazard in the wake of Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure

Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from Juventus to Manchester United has sparked movement in the market. The Italian club are in talks with Everton over a move for Moise Kean, and are close to securing a deal. They had been linked with a move for Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard, although such a move has been ruled out according to Fabrizio Romano.

After Moise Kean signing secured, Juventus are not planning for any move for Eden Hazard or Pierre Aubameyang. No contacts with Real or Arsenal. ⚪️🚫 #Juventus #RealMadrid Juventus will now focus on Paulo Dybala contract extension [expiring in June 2022] – all parties confident. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2021

Hazard joined Madrid in a big-money move from Chelsea in the summer of 2019, although it’s not worked out how either party would have planned. The Belgian has been plagued by injury since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu, unable to replicate the form that earned him the transfer in the first place.

Hazard has shown promise this season, however, seemingly invigorated by the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti, who’s replaced Zinedine Zidane in the Spanish capital. The wily Italian is skilled at getting the best out of talented players, and has been tasked by Florentino Perez to help Hazard and Gareth Bale return to the form they’re capable of. Whether he’ll be able to is yet to be seen.