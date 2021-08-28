Champions League fixture details confirmed for La Liga giants

La Liga’s five Champions League representatives have confirmed details of their European fixtures for the 2021/22 campaign.

Spain are the dominant nation in this season’s tournament with Europa League winners Villarreal joining last season’s Top Four quartet of Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Sevilla.

All five clubs learnt their group stage fate during the draw in Istanbul in midweek with further information now released on the order of games before the end of 2021.

Ronald Koeman’s Barcelona kick off their European journey at home to Bayern Munich in Group E on September 14, in their first meeting since the Bavarians thrashed them 8-2 back in 2020.

𝘼𝙋𝙐𝙉𝙏𝘼𝘿 𝙇𝘼𝙎 𝙁𝙀𝘾𝙃𝘼𝙎 📆 ¡El calendario de la @LigadeCampeones 21/22! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/dS9NyKqJLe — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) August 28, 2021

Los Blancos begin their campaign 24 hours later in Group D away from home at defending Serie A champions Inter Milan.

Reigning Spanish champions Atletico Madrid also start on September 15, at home to Porto, in Group B.

🗓⌚HORARIOS ¡Aquí tienes todos nuestros horarios en la fase de grupos de la @LigadeCampeones! pic.twitter.com/3w7YE3iHgF — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) August 28, 2021

Villarreal and Sevilla join Barcelona in the first half of fixtures, with the Yellow Submarine at home to Atalanta in Group F, and Julen Lopetegui’s side at home to RB Salzburg in Group G.