Casemiro: These victories are what win major titles for Real Madrid

Real Madrid star Casemiro hailed their resilience in securing a late 1-0 La Liga win at Real Betis.

The Brazilian, who confirmed his intention to remain at the club in the coming seasons, after signing a contract extension in midweek, played a key role at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

However, he was under no illusions over the manner of the win in Andalucia as a second half strike from the returning Dani Carvajal sealed all three points.

But despite the stubborn nature of their win, Casemiro believes these types of gritty results are what win major trophies over the course of a season.

“These are three very important points in the end. Betis will take many points away from our rivals because it is very difficult to play here”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“This is the way to win titles and we are working well.

“The key has been the work of everyone and of those who entered late on.”

The bulk of the Los Blancos squad will now head away off international duty in the coming days with 2022 World Cup qualifiers starting again next week.

However, Casemiro will not join up with the Brazil squad after La Liga secured a ruling to prevent players from joining up with national teams based in red list Covid-19 countries despite opposition from FIFA.

Images via Getty Images