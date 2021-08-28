Carlo Ancelotti happy with Real Betis win but looks for more from his squad

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti was keen to look for positives as his side snatched a late 1-0 La Liga win away at Real Betis.

The returning Dani Carvajal netted a second half strike to secure a third game unbeaten for Ancelotti on his return to Madrid this summer.

Despite not being at their flowing best at the Estadio Benito Villamarin, Los Blancos survived a late rally from the home side to seal a win.

Ancelotti admitted there is still work to do for his players in the coming weeks but admitted there are more positives than negatives in the current situation.

“In the second half we were better, it was not a spectacular game but it’s a clean sheet and we are happy”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“We did well because we worked together. In the second half we went 4-4-2 to have more control.

“There are many things that we have to improve on. But I think the balance is positive.”

Ancelotti was also asked about the club’s plans to release plans for international duty to South American nations in the coming days but he indicated a decision has not been confirmed.

La Liga have indicated their intention to block players from travelling to and from countries on the Spanish Covid-19 red list with delayed returns also meaning players will miss games in mid September.

Images via Getty Images