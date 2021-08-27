Villarreal star Gerard Moreno clinches 2020/21 UEFA Europa League award

Villarreal striker Gerard Moreno has been named as the 2020/21 Europa League Player of the Season.

The Spanish international played a key role for Unai Emery as the Yellow Submarine clinched their first ever major title by edging out Manchester United on penalties in the final in Gdansk.

Moreno netted 23 goals in La Liga in 2020/21 but he saved his best form for Europe with seven goals and five assists from 12 appearances.

The 29-year-old finished as the clear No.1 in a poll complied from votes cast by 48 coaches from clubs involved in the competitions and 55 selected journalists from across Europe.

Moreno clinched 289 points in voting process, well ahead of United pair Bruno Fernandes (160) and Edinson Cavani (44), in second and third place respectively.

After an eye catching summer with La Roja at Euro 2020, Moreno was linked with a potential summer move away from the Estadio de la Ceramica.

However, after netting in the European Super Cup final against Chelsea, he opted to pen a new long term contract until 2027 at the club.