Tottenham want Ilaix Moriba deal

Premier League giants Tottenham are the latest side linked with a last minute move for Barcelona rising star Ilaix Moriba.

The 18-year-old has been locked in contract extension talks with the La Blaugrana board since the start of 2021 with no progress made at this stage.

The Spanish U17 international is rumoured to be requesting a substantial wage increase alongside a long term contract at the Camp Nou.

However, he has come in for sustained criticism over the situation, with boss Ronald Koeman reminding him of where his focus should be in the early years of his career.

With his current deal set to expire in 2022, and no extension on the horizon, Barcelona could be open to a €15m sale before the transfer window closes this month.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Spurs have entered the race to sign him, following confirmation of Harry Kane’s stay in North London.

With interest growing in Moriba, from the Premier League and across Europe, Nuno Santo may need to increase his bid if Barcelona push for closer to €20m.