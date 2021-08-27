Sevilla president Jose Castro has sent a clear message to Chelsea over the potential transfer of Jules Koundé.

Koundé has attracted interest from Chelsea this summer with talk the Blues are attempting to pull off a move ahead of the transfer deadline, which is in just four days.

But despite talk the Premier League giants are trying to pull off a late move, progress is slow-to-non-existent, and Sevilla president Castro has made that clear, hinting to Chelsea that Koundé is available if they want him.

He said: “At the moment, Koundé is a Sevilla player. What we have done this year is strengthen, we have signed six players.

“We want to have a potent team. We always study the offers when they arrive, but days are running out. At the moment, there is nothing.”

Koundé has a release clause of €90million, but it’s likely Chelsea would be able to negotiate a reduced price for the Frenchman.

Sevilla have strengthened significantly this summer, and largely on the assumption that they would sell prize asset Koundé at some point this summer.

But with just four days remaining, time is very much running out.