Real Sociedad and Real Betis learn opponents as draw for the Europa League group stage made

The draw for the group stage of the 2021/22 Europa League was made on Friday morning, with La Liga represented by two of its clubs in Real Sociedad and Real Betis. The competition is slimmed down this season thanks to the Conference League, meaning that successful clubs from each of the eight groups will enter a last 16 as opposed to the customary last 32.

La Real have been drawn in Group B, alongside French side Monaco, Dutch side PSV Eindhoven and Austrian side Sturm Graz. Betis are in Group G, alongside German side Bayer Leverkusen, Scottish side Celtic and Hungarian side Ferencvaros.

Betis being drawn with Celtic is incredible given the historical ties between the two, as noted by Colin Millar. The Andalusian club play in green-and-white because Manuel Ramos Asencio brought the colours back to Seville after watching Celtic as a student in Glasgow. Betis also wore a Celtic-inspired kick in a one-off match with Malaga back in 2017 to mark Dia de Andalucia.