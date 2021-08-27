Real Madrid without eight first team players for Real Betis trip

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is battling against a growing injury crisis at the club.

Los Blancos have picked up four points from their opening two games of the 2021/22 La Liga season ahead of a testing trip to Real Betis tomorrow night.

Ancelotti will be relying on his team to maintain their positive form in Andalucia but reports from Marca have confirmed eight first team players will be absent at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Midfield trio Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Dani Ceballos all remain sidelined through injury with Modric the only one to feature so far this season.

Left back duo Marcelo and Ferland Mendy will not be recalled until after the September international break with Andriy Lunin out after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier this week.

Nacho Fernandez played through the pain at Levante last weekend and is rested by Ancelotti after missing the majority of training in recent days with Alvaro Odriozola also omitted.

The absence of Nacho is the only enforced change for Ancelotti with Jesus Vallejo set to replace him at centre back.

POSSIBLE REAL MADRID STARTING XI V REAL BETIS

Courtois; Vazquez, Militao, Vallejo, Alaba; Valverde, Casemiro, Isco; Bale, Benzema, Hazard