Real Madrid’s latest Kylian Mbappe bid may not have been accepted yet, but it has got the ball rolling.

According to various reports, Los Blancos have now upped their Mbappe offer to €170million plus €10million in variables after seeing a €160million offer rejected.

There is no news on whether the latest offer has been accepted, but what the offer has done is get the ball rolling, according to L’Equipe via Diario AS.

After the first offer was plain rejected, the second offer, according to the report, has served, at the very least, as a base for negotiations.

It’s claimed PSG are now willing to speak to Los Blancos as the Spanish giants attempt to thrash out a deal.

And that follows reports this morning that the Mbappe deal will be done in the next 24-48 hours.

It may not be mission complete for Real Madrid, but it feels as though the wheels are very much now in motion ahead of the transfer window closing in just four days’ time.